April 10, 2017

Distribution Realty Group and Crow Holdings Capital Real Estate plan to develop a 100,000-square-foot speculative industrial building at 1500 N. Michael Drive in Wood Dale, Illinois.

The Chancellory Distribution Center will be a modern Class A building with 32-foot clear ceiling heights, T-5 fluorescent lighting with motion sensors, ample storefront glass, 25 dock doors and an on-site trailer storage. The building is geared towards logistics companies seeking space near O’Hare.

Sam Durkin of JLL was hired to market the property. Arco Murray will construct the building.

Tags | Distribution Realty Group, Illinois, industrial, JLL, Speculative, Wood Dale

