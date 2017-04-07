April 07, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Broadway Station, a new multi-family community developed by The Pizzuti Companies in Grove City, Ohio’s historic Town Center, has welcomed its first residents.

The 120-unit Broadway Station development offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom residences in three buildings, and is located in the heart of downtown Grove City at Broadway and Park Street on a 3.25-acre site that once housed a lumber yard.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of Grove City’s Town Center,” said Joel S. Pizzuti, president of The Pizzuti Companies. “Broadway Station offers upscale finishes and amenities, on-site parking and a convenient location that is within easy walking distance of the Town Center’s restaurants, shops and the new Grove City Branch of the Southwest Public Libraries.”

Broadway Station’s one-bedroom units offer approximately 750 to 825 square feet of space, while the two-bedroom units range from 1,032 to 1,165 square feet. Interior features include stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, granite counters and spacious walk-in closets.

Other amenities include a fitness center, yoga/barre room, club/billiards room and outdoor community space with a grill, fire pit and a full-size bocce ball court. Residents enjoy free parking (one space per bedroom), along with ample parking for visiting friends and family.

Tags | Grove City, Joel Pizzuti, Multifamily, Ohio, The Pizzuti Companies

