April 07, 2017

Joseph Hietpas is the new legal counsel for St. Louis-based ElmTree Funds.

The Schott Law Firm has hired Hietpas to act in this capacity. He will work from ElmTree’s St. Louis headquarters, assisting the private-equity real estate investment firm in legal matters related to acquisitions, dispositions, development, leasing and financing.

Hietpas previously served as a managing associate at Dentons US LLP in the firm’s real estate practice group.

