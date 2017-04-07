April 07, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Premier Commercial Realty sold a property for $1.6 million in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

The building is located at 7900 S. Route 31 and is 43,458 square feet on 3.31 acres, according a statement from Premier.

The seller was Richard Klemm Trust and the buyer was DNH Management. The building will house BBC Innovation Corp., which manufactures and distributes products for bathrooms.

Tags | Crystal Lake, Illinois, industrial, Office, Premier Commercial Realty

