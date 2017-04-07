April 07, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Savannah Brown has joined Lexington, Kentucky’s NAI Isaac as an accountant.

Brown brings more than 30 years of experience to her new position in accounting and office administration. She has worked with highway, building construction, civil and transportation engineering companies.

Brown will oversee accounts payable administration and the automation of the company’s business software, systems and operations.

Tags | company news, Kentucky, Lexington, NAI Isaac, Savannah Brown

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com