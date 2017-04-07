April 07, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Leopardo recently promoted six employees at its Chicago office. The company focuses on tenant interiors and is responsible for build-outs, renovations and restorations.

The firm has worked with Grant Thronton, Twitter and Grubhub and will have projects with Nuveen, Leo Burnett and Wells Fargo debuting soon.

Those who were promoted include:

Rick DuPraw was Leopardo’s fourth employee when he was hired in 1983. Before stepping into his role of executive vice president, he oversaw company-wide client engagement, business development and marketing. Under DePraw’s supervision, the company grew from $10 million to $150 million in annual revenue.

Chris Novak was promoted to senior vice president and will lead the company’s commercial interiors group. He joined Leopardo in 1990 and previously served as vice president and project executive at the company. He led teams for clients such as Navistar, Fortune Brands, ThyssenKrupp, Nuveen and Grant Thornton

Mark Fenton now serves as senior vice president and oversee all Chicago project teams and clients. He joined Leopardo in 1991 and previously worked as vice president and project executive at the company. Mark has worked with clients such as Whirlpool, McCormick Foundations, Morningstar, Motorola and Huron Consulting.

Tony Orlandi was promoted to senior project manager. He has led some of the companies largest projects, including the renovation of the Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. headquarters, the Aurora Police Headquarters and Branch Court Facility as well as the Walgreen’s Bucktown location inthe former Noel State Bank building.

Josh Mertes now serves as a senior project manager and has led projects including the renovation for Civis Analytics, a build-out for Conversant, a renovation for VelocityEHS, and several projects for Huron Consulting and Akzo Nobel.

Jonathon Kirsch was promoted to project manager with the company and has participated in projects such as the Gallagher headquarters, Zebra Technologies headquarters and Grant Thronton’s headquarters.

