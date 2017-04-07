April 07, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Leopardo recently finished a 315,000-square-foot gut renovation for the Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. global headquarters in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

The insurance broker, which employees 1,475 people, recently moved to the new property located at 2850 Golf Road in Rolling Meadows, according to a statement from the company.

The renovations include an updated exterior, built-out dining options, a commercial kitchen, conference rooms, a fitness club and executive office spaces. A new front entrance, rear cafe and rooftop terrace were also part of the updates.

All mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection and elevator systems were modernized. Parking lot and storm water detention improvements were also made.

Leopardo worked as the general contractor along with Wright Heerema Architects and Daccord on the project.

Tags | Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, broker, Illinois, Leopardo, Office, renovation, Rolling Meadows

