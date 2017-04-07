April 07, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions recently negotiated the sale of a 7,500-square-foot flex building at 7767 Ronda Drive in Canton, Michigan.

The seller, J & V McKinley Realty LLC, sold the building to BatCave Properties, LLC.

Robert Gagniuk and Amit Hingorani at Friedman represented the buyer in this transaction.

