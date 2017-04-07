April 07, 2017 | Sara Freund | Print Article | Email this Article

EX Transport, Inc., purchased a 24,646-square-foot, industrial property in Melrose Park, Illinois.

The property has several small, standalone freezer buildings with additional land, according to a statement from NAI Hiffman.

NAI Hiffman executive vice president, Chris Gary and associate Alex Sutterer represented the EX Transport in its purchase of the building from the seller Pars Ice Cream Co., Inc.

Tags | EX Transport, freezer building, Illinois, industrial, Melrose Park, NAI Hiffman, sale

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com