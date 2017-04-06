April 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Ryan Companies US, Inc. has acquired an 11-acre land parcel at the Southwest corner of Indian Lake Boulevard and Maple Drive in Hendersonville, Tennessee’s Indian Lake Center area that paves the way for the development and construction of a new senior living community.

Clarendale at Indian Lake will be a $48.5 million senior living community with 189 residences offering independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments and services.

Ryan Companies and its project partners LCS and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital will develop, own and manage Clarendale at Indian Lake, with Ryan also serving as design-builder. It will be the fourth community in the expanding Clarendale senior living brand.

Construction of Clarendale at Indian Lake will begin this spring with the community slated to open in the fall of 2018.

Tags | Hendersonville, Nashville, Ryan Companies, seniors housing, Tennessee

