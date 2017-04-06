April 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

HREC Investment Advisors closed the sale of the 155-room, full-service Holiday Inn Airport West- Earth City in St. Louis.

Ted Anka, vice president in HREC’s Miami office, and Tom Sommer, vice president in the Chicago office, exclusively represented the seller during the transaction.

The hotel retains a favorable location less than eight miles from Lambert-St. Louis International Airport, a focus city for Southwest Airlines. The airport submarket is also benefiting from significant corporate growth.

Tags | hospitality, hotel, HREC Investment Advisors, Missouri, St. Louis, Ted Anka, Tom Sommer

