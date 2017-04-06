April 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Elise Couston and Adam Marshall, senior managing directors at Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, were awarded the 2016 Largest Industrial Investment Sale Transaction award from the Chicago chapter of SIOR.

Couston, 2014 SIOR Chicago Chapter President, and Marshall received the award for their representation of both the buyer and seller in the sale of 1331 to 1337 Schiferl Road, according to a statement from NGKF. The property was a 272,000-square-foot, 14-acre, speculative industrial building within the Brewster Creek Business Park in Bartlett, Illinois.

Marshall represented the property owner and developer, Ridge Development, in the transaction along with NGKF executive managing director Brian Caroll and director Mark Deady. Couston represented the buyer.

Couston has 32 years of experience in industrial and commercial sales, leasing, business park development and build-to-suit projects, as well as marketing expertise. Couston was named amongst Bisnow’s 2014 Top 50 Power Women in Chicago; she has been inducted into Midwest Real Estate News’ Hall of Fame and has received the SIOR Largest Industrial Transaction Award nationally and locally. Couston served as the 2014 SIOR Chicago Chapter President and is a past president of AIRE. She also writes the bi-monthly Industrial Insider column for Chicago Industrial Properties.

Marshall has been in the commercial real estate industry for 14 years, specializing in the representation of industrial tenants, property owners and investors. He currently serves as 2017 AIRE President and holds several other leadership positions in organizations including Big Shoulders Fund and DePaul University Alumni Association. Marshall is also a published writer, sharing insights from his extensive real estate career with Chicago Industrial Properties, Illinois Real Estate Journal and The Daily Herald Business Ledger.

Tags | Adam Marshall, Bartlett, Chicago, Elise Couston, Illinois, industrial, SIOR, transaction

