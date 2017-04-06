April 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Millennial Tower, the first new tower development in Columbus, Ohio, in decades, has selected the office leasing team at Colliers International|Columbus to market the 157,000-square-foot Class-A office component of the building.

The 24-story tower will also include 40,000 square feet of retail, 138 residential units and a fully integrated 674-car structured parking garage.

Daniel Dunsmoor, Ross Lanford and Andrew Jameson, each members of Colliers’ Columbus-area offices, will be responsible for tenant selection and leasing criteria.

