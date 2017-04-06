BOMA announces 2017 TOBY Award Winners
April 06, 2017
The North Central Region of the BOMA announced 12 properties have won the regional competition for the Outstanding Building of the Year Award. This year 16 properties competed in 12 TOBY categories.
In the commercial real estate industry, the TOBY Award is one of the most prestigious and recognizes excellence in office building management and operations in specific categories. All regional winners first won on a local level after thorough building inspections and an application process. The winners will now compete in an international competition.
The winners of the 2017 North Central Regional TOBY Awards are:
BOMA/Metro Detroit
Under 100,000 Square Feet Category
Building Name: Kelly Services Annex (911 West Big Beaver) – Troy, Michigan
Management Company: Kelly Services
Owner: Kelly Services, Inc.
BOMA Columbus
100,000 – 249,999 Square Feet Category
Building Name: Town Center – Columbus, Ohio
Management Company: Continental Realty, Ltd.
Owner: Columbus/East Town – OP&F, Inc.
BOMA/Suburban Chicago
250,000 – 499,999 Square Feet Category
Building Name: Windy Point II – Schaumburg, Illinois
Management Company: Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Owner: Piedmont Office Realty Trust
BOMA/Chicago
500,000 – 1 Million Square Feet Category
Building Name: NBC Tower – Chicago, Illinois
Management Company: JLL
Owner: Metropolis Investment Holdings Inc.
BOMA/Chicago
Over 1 Million Square Feet
Category Building Name: 10 & 120 South Riverside – Chicago, Illinois
Management Company: JLL
Owner: Ivanhoé Cambridge & Callahan Capital Properties
BOMA Indianapolis
Suburban Office Park (Low-Rise) Category
Building Name: Castleton Park – Indianapolis, Indiana Management
Company: Cushman & Wakefield
Owner: Castleton Park Indianapolis LP
BOMA/Suburban Chicago Suburban Office Park (Mid-Rise) Category
Building Name: Arboretum Lakes – Lisle, Illinois
Management Company: Millbrook Properties
Owner: Millbrook Properties
BOMA/Chicago Corporate Facility Category
Building Name: 400 South Jefferson – Chicago, Illinois
Management Company: The RMR Group LLC
Owner: SIR Chicago LLC
BOMA/Chicago Earth Category
Building Name: 71 South Wacker – Chicago, Illinois
Management Company: JLL
Owner: The Irvine Company
BOMA/Chicago Historical Building
Category Building Name: The Wrigley Building – Chicago, Illinois
Management Company: Zeller Realty Group
Owner: BDT Capital Partners, LLC and Zeller Realty Group
BOMA/Metro Detroit
Medical Office Building Category
Building Name: Dearborn Town Center – Dearborn, Michigan
Management Company: REDICO
Owner: Dearborn Schaefer Office Co., LLC
BOMA/Chicago Renovated Building Category
Building Name: 111 North Canal – The Gogo Building – Chicago, Illinois
Management Company: Sterling Bay
