The North Central Region of the BOMA announced 12 properties have won the regional competition for the Outstanding Building of the Year Award. This year 16 properties competed in 12 TOBY categories.

In the commercial real estate industry, the TOBY Award is one of the most prestigious and recognizes excellence in office building management and operations in specific categories. All regional winners first won on a local level after thorough building inspections and an application process. The winners will now compete in an international competition.

The winners of the 2017 North Central Regional TOBY Awards are:

BOMA/Metro Detroit

Under 100,000 Square Feet Category

Building Name: Kelly Services Annex (911 West Big Beaver) – Troy, Michigan

Management Company: Kelly Services

Owner: Kelly Services, Inc.

BOMA Columbus

100,000 – 249,999 Square Feet Category

Building Name: Town Center – Columbus, Ohio

Management Company: Continental Realty, Ltd.

Owner: Columbus/East Town – OP&F, Inc.

BOMA/Suburban Chicago

250,000 – 499,999 Square Feet Category

Building Name: Windy Point II – Schaumburg, Illinois

Management Company: Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Owner: Piedmont Office Realty Trust

BOMA/Chicago

500,000 – 1 Million Square Feet Category

Building Name: NBC Tower – Chicago, Illinois

Management Company: JLL

Owner: Metropolis Investment Holdings Inc.

BOMA/Chicago

Over 1 Million Square Feet

Category Building Name: 10 & 120 South Riverside – Chicago, Illinois

Management Company: JLL

Owner: Ivanhoé Cambridge & Callahan Capital Properties

BOMA Indianapolis

Suburban Office Park (Low-Rise) Category

Building Name: Castleton Park – Indianapolis, Indiana Management

Company: Cushman & Wakefield

Owner: Castleton Park Indianapolis LP

BOMA/Suburban Chicago Suburban Office Park (Mid-Rise) Category

Building Name: Arboretum Lakes – Lisle, Illinois

Management Company: Millbrook Properties

Owner: Millbrook Properties

BOMA/Chicago Corporate Facility Category

Building Name: 400 South Jefferson – Chicago, Illinois

Management Company: The RMR Group LLC

Owner: SIR Chicago LLC

BOMA/Chicago Earth Category

Building Name: 71 South Wacker – Chicago, Illinois

Management Company: JLL

Owner: The Irvine Company

BOMA/Chicago Historical Building

Category Building Name: The Wrigley Building – Chicago, Illinois

Management Company: Zeller Realty Group

Owner: BDT Capital Partners, LLC and Zeller Realty Group

BOMA/Metro Detroit

Medical Office Building Category

Building Name: Dearborn Town Center – Dearborn, Michigan

Management Company: REDICO

Owner: Dearborn Schaefer Office Co., LLC

BOMA/Chicago Renovated Building Category

Building Name: 111 North Canal – The Gogo Building – Chicago, Illinois

Management Company: Sterling Bay

