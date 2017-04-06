April 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Mike Pierceall, group broker associate with Shiloh, Illinois-based BARBERMurphy Group, was awarded a top award from the Realtor Association of Southwestern Illinois.

Pierceall won his award for closing the largest commercial real estate sale among the association’s members. Pierceall sold 28.5 acres to Menard, Inc. at Wells By-Pass and Memorial Drive in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

The land will be used for a 222,000-square-foot Menard store and lumber warehouse.

Tags | BARBERMurphy Group, Illinois, industrial, Mike Pierceall, Retail, Shiloh

