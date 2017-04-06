April 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

HALL Stuctured Finance announced the company has closed a lien construction loan totaling $23.2 million to finance the development of a dual-flagged, 233-room Hyatt House and Hyatt Place hotel in East Moline, Illinois.

The hotel will be the first dual-concept from Hyatt and will be a prototype for future developments.

The 9-story, 233-room hotel will feature 134 uspscale Hyatt Place rooms and 99 all-suite extended-stay Hyatt House rooms. The 132-acre site will be developed into a mixed-use property in two phases. The property will include a new hotel, 324 multi-family units, a public park, two restaurants and four retail sites. A 60-mile jogging and biking trail also runs near the hotel.

Tags | East Moline, HALL Structured Finance, hotel, Hyatt House, Illinois, Moline, Multifamily

