April 06, 2017 | Sara Freund | Print Article | Email this Article

The 2017 CRE Broker Hockey Classic held on Friday at Johnny’s Icehouse raised $8,500 for the Inner-City Education Program, according to a statement from NAI Hiffman.

The annual event brings together Chicagoland professionals for an entertaining night of hockey and fundraising efforts. This year’s roster consisted of 32 players and more than 80 people came to the event. The red team defeated the black team 10 to 8.

