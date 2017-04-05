April 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Triad Real Estate Partners sold a 969-bed student housing portfolio at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois.

All of the properties were built in various years starting in the early 1990s and they are one mile from the main campus. The 355-unit portfolio sold for $31.6 million.

The seller was a local company that owns several student housing portfolios throughout Illinois. The buyer was a private investment group out of Evanston that also purchased another student housing asset through Triad.

Tags | DeKalb, Illinois, Multifamily, student housing, Triad Real Estate Partners

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com