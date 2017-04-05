April 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Bob Cashdollar has joined St. Louis’ S.M. Wilson & Co. as senior project manager.

Cashdollar will be responsible for managing multi-million-dollar retail construction projects.

He brings 25 years of experience in the construction industry, and has worked on a variety of retail, hospitality, education, historic renovation and commercial projects.

Tags | Bob Cashdollar, company news, engineering, Missouri, S.M. Wilson & Company, St. Louis

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com