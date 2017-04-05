April 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NAI Isaac recently brokered the sale of 3.56 acres of land in the Equestrian Park retail development in Versailles, Kentucky.

Crossroads IGA and O’Reilly Auto Parts will be filling this land.

Al Isaac, president, and Jamie Adams, senior associate, with NAI Isaac represented the seller during this deal.

