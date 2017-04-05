April 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Morgan Harbour has added Drue Stoehr to its team as a vice president, the company announced Tuesday.

Stoehr has more than 15 years of experience in commercial, healthcare, industrial and retail markets. He has developed and managed complex multi-million dollar interior projects as well as ground-up construction for a range of markets in Illinois, Florida and Texas. Previously, he was vice president at Missner Group for more than 10 years.

Tags | Chicago, Drue Stoehr, Illinois, Morgan / Harbour Construction, Morgan Harbour, people, People on the move

