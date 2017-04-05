April 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marcus & Millichap recently sold a 3,140-square-foot Burger King net-leased property in Walworth, Wisconsin.

The restaurant sold for $1.11 million, its full list price.

Nathan Coe and Dan Yozwiak, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a developer. Regional manager Todd Lindblom of the Wisconsin office assisted in closing this transaction.

Burger King is located at 106 State Road 67 in Walworth. In 2016, Burger King fully remodeled the property and signed a new 20-year NNN lease.

