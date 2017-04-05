April 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Interra Realty brokered the sale of two multi-family properties in Chicago’s North Side Lake View and South Side Washington Park neighborhoods.

Interra’s Managing Partner Ted Stratman and Director Jeremy Morton represented both the buyer and seller in the sale. The property is located at 1319 W. Barry Ave. and consists of a five-unit rehabbed apartment building in Lake View for $2.1 million.

Stratman, Jeremy Morton and Director Dan Byrne, also represented both parties in the sale of a six-unit building at 5535 S. Wabash Ave. in Washington Park for $525,000.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, Interra, Lake View, multi-family, Multifamily, Washington Park

