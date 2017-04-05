April 05, 2017 | Stephanie Aguilar | Print Article | Email this Article

Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions negotiated the sale of a 78,065-square-foot industrial building at 23300 Haggerty Road in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

The seller, 23300 Haggerty Associates, sold the building to Humanetics Innovative Solutions, Inc.

Phil Konopitski, senior vice president of brokerage services at Friedman, represented the purchaser in this transaction.

