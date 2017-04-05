April 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Boulder Group completed the sale of Archer Station, a fully-leased four-tenant shopping center in Chicago.

The center is located at 2620 to 2640 W. Pershing Road in Chicago for $24.3 million. The property tenants include LA Fitness, Ross Dress for Less, AT&T Wireless and Athletico Physical Therapy.

Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented both the seller and purchaser in the transaction. The seller was a Midwest based real estate development company and the purchaser was an institutional investor.

