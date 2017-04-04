April 04, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

John Thwing, known as the SBA Guy, has joined St. Paul, Minnesota-based Anchor Bank.

Thwing comes to Anchor with nearly 30 years of experience in banking. He has a wide range of expertise, including owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, expansions, partner buyouts, franchise and construction financing.

Thwing, who joined Anchor in February, gave himself the nickname The SBA Guy, and the name stuck.

“I really am The SBA Guy. It’s my job, my title and my license plate. It is how I make the world a better place, by helping people transform their lives through ownership,” Thwing said, in a statement.

Thwing graduated from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management. He started his banking career as a mail boy at Northwestern National Bank (later renamed Wells Fargo) and worked his way up.

Tags | Anchor Bank, company news, finance, John Twing, Minnesota, St. Paul, The SBA Guy

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com