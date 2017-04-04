April 04, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Stream Realty Partners has hired Crysta Buck as vice president and Krystina Huertas as assistant property manager, the firm announced Tuesday.

Stream was recently selected by Cabot Properties to manage 5.6-million-square-feet of industrial properties in Chicago.

The 30-building portfolio will be managed by Buck, Huertas and executive vice president Victoria Knudson. The properties range from 40,000 to 450,000 square feet and includes warehouse facilities, bulk, light manufacturing and multi-tenant distribution in major industrial markets.

