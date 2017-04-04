April 04, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Paul Ray Smith, executive vice president of Lexington, Kentucky-based NAI Isaac Commercial Properties, recently celebrated 30 years at the brokerage.

Smith joined NAI Isaac as a leasing/sales associate in March of 1987.

“Paul Ray has been an integral part of NAI Isaac’s growth and productivity. His experience and knowledge of Kentucky Commercial Real Estate has played a key role in our success throughout the years” said Al Isaac, president, in a written statement.

Throughout his career with NAI Isaac, Smith has assisted local, regional and national tenants with site selection, evaluation and lease negotiation for multiple locations throughout Kentucky.

Tags | company news, Kentucky, Lexington, NAI Isaac, Paul Ray Smith

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com