April 04, 2017

The Bemidji office of Kraus-Anderson is building the Gene Dillon Elementary School in Bemidji, Minnesota.

Ground-breaking ceremonies were held March 27 at the site, 3795 Division St. in Bemidji.

The 120,000-square-foot school will serve 600 students in grades 4 and 5.

Designed by DLR Group, the new school will feature two gymnasiums, 48 high-tech classrooms, cafeteria, lounge, media center, art and music facilities, offices and an autism area.

Voters approved a $39 million bonding referendum in 2014, $30 million of which would fund Gene Dillon Elementary and the remainder would renovate the existing Bemidji Middle School.

Construction is expected to be completed in time for the new 2018-19 school year.

