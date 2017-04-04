April 04, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

GlenStar Properties is the new owner of the Schaumburg Corporate Center, which marks the first time the property has changed hands since it was developed.

The 1-million-square-foot property consists of three buildings located at 1475, 1501 and 1515 East Woodfield Road, according to a statement from GlenStar.

The complex offers tenants a fitness center, cafeteria, convenience store, hair salon, lounge area, conference center, dry cleaner, tailor and executive parking. The atrium provides wifi, casual meeting spaces or event space. Also nearby is the Woodfield Mall.

GlenStar is planning a $30 million renovation to upgrade the complex to a Class A ranking. Those plans include updating the atrium,

Notable tenants in the buildings are Pepsi, Verizon, Motorola Employees Credit Union, American Agricultural Insurance Co. and Roanoke Insurance Group. Currently, it is 72 percent leased.

Tags | GlenStar, GlenStar Properties, Illinois, Office, Schaumburg, Schaumburg Corporate Center

