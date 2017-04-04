April 04, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Cooper Commercial Investment Group recently closed the sale of Barrington Town Center, a shopping center in Aurora, Ohio, shadow-anchored by Heinen’s Grocery.

The center is home to Cinemark, Dollar Tree, University Hospitals, Howard Hanna, Great Clips and Pizza Hut.

Dan Cooper, president and broker of the Cooper Commercial Investment Group, represented the institutional seller. He also found the buyer on the first day of marketing the property. The property sold for $13.1 million, about 92 percent of the list price with a CAP rate of 7.92 percent.

