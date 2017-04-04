April 04, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Global commercial real estate services firm Colliers International Group Inc. has acquired Minneapolis’ WelshCo LLC and its brokerage, property management, facilities and architecture divisions.

Welsh has been an affiliate office of Colliers International since 2010. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1977, Welsh employs more than 225 professionals

“This addition is the latest in a series of targeted strategic acquisitions across the United States, specifically in the important Midwest region,” said Steve Everbach, Colliers International President | Central Region, in a written statement. “Adding our high-performing Minnesota affiliate as a fully integrated part of our global platform will further strengthen our company nationally and help leverage their managerial talents in other regions.”

“This partnership with Colliers is the next evolution of our business given our shared culture and focus on service excellence,” said Jean Kane, chief executive officer of Welsh, in a written statement.

Tags | Colliers International, Jean Welsh, Minneapolis, Minnesota, WelshCo

