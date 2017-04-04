April 04, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois has relocated its offices to 150 N. Michigan, according to MB Real Estate.

David Burkards and Kyle Robbins of MBRE completed a 13,000-square-foot lease on behalf of the ACLU. It is the first relocation and expansion of the non-profit in more than 20 years.

The ACLU has seen its membership triple and plans to increase its staff by 10 percent, according to ACLU’s associate director, K.T. Sullivan. The increase prompted the non-profit to relocate from their 10,000-square-foot office at 180 N. Michigan. The company will move into its new space in June.

