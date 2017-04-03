April 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Dickman Company, Inc./CORFAC International closed a lease between the landlord GFG Chicago Industrial ML, LLC and tenant Dakonte Products Group Inc. for 8,734 square feet of industrial space at 6615 West Mill Road in Milwaukee.

Samuel M. Dickman, Jr., Samuel D. Dickman, Zach Hansen and TJ Huenerbein of the Dickman Company, Inc. were the brokers involved in this transaction.

