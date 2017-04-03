April 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Sterling Bay, along with Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Ald. Water Burnett, broke ground Friday on a 12-story, 224-354-square-foot building in Chicago’s Fulton Market building that will support affiliates of McDonald’s Corp. and other companies.

The $47.2 million project will be completed in late 2018 and have space for 960 employees. Sterling Bay will contribute $2 million to the neighborhood opportunity fund so that they can build an additonal 86,000-square-feet.

The office building is located at 210 N. Carpenter St. and one block away from McDonald’s headquarters. It is designed by Chicago-based Solomon Cordwell Buenz. The space will include street level retail, 40 on-site parking spaces, an indoor/outdoor pool, lounge, roof deck and state of the art fitness center.

Tags | Chicago, Fulton Market, Illinois, McDonald’s, Office, Sterling Bay

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com