Kristi Zoref has joined architecture firm HOK in St. Louis as a project interior designer.

Zoref transferred from HOK’s New York office and will support the HOK St. Louis team’s corporate interior projects and work on the BJC HealthCare WUMC Campus Renewal Project.

Zoref earned her degree fine arts from Maryville University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Tags | architecture, company news, HOK, Kritis Zoref, Missouri, St. Louis

