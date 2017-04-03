April 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Quantum Real Estate Advisors brokered the sale of a multi-tenant building located at 644 Sheridan Road in Winthrop Harbour, Illinois.

The 8,043-square-foot property sold for $855,000, according to a statement from Quantum. The space is 84 percent leased to Subway, Harbor Food and Liquor and Miles Family Dental.

The buyer and seller were from Chicago. Chad Firsel, President of Quantum, represented the seller.

Tags | Chad Firsel, Illinois, Quantum, Quantum Real Estate Advisors, Retail, Winthrop Harbour

