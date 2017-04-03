NGKF hires senior managing director

Greg Krzysko joined Newmark Grubb Knight Frank’s Chicago office as a senior managing director.

Krzysko came from Mohr Partners and brings 25 years of experience to the team, an announcement from NGKF said. At Mohr, he represented clients such as AT&T, DeVrym Daimler Chrysler, Dephi, Sears Roebuck & Co., and Wendy’s. Throughout his career, Krzysko has focused on capital markets providing real estate solutions for clients who want to rationalize capital, improve flexibility and enhance financial performance.

 

 

