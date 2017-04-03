April 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NAI Wisinski of West Michigan brokers Marc Tourangeau and Kara Schroer recently helped NewCraft Cabinetry move to its first West Michigan retail location in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Tourangeau and Schroer brokered the lease on the 4,446 -square-foot space at 700 ½ Hatfield Ave. in Kalamazoo.

NewCraft Cabinetry expects to open the retail location today. The company has offered kitchen and bathroom cabinetry to West Michigan and northern Indiana for more than 30 years, but this is the company’s first retail endeavor.

Tags | Kalamazoo, Kara Schroer, Marc Tourangeau, Michigan, NAI Wisinski, NewCraft, Retail

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com