Five lease renewals were arranged in Niles, Des Plaines and Lisle, announced the Missner Group on Friday.

Two lease renewals were completed at Howard Industrial Center located at 6350 to 6450 W. Howard St. in Niles, Illinois. Data Communications Management renewed 20,028 square feet and Specialty Print Communications renewed 20,000 square feet.

Epic Products renewed a 6,481-square-foot lease at 500 E. Touhy Ave. in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Missner also completed a 1,455-square-foot renewal with Porsche Financial Services and renewed a 1,320-square-foot lease with Synergy Computer Solutions in the Olympian Office Center at 4343 Commerce Court in Lisle, Illinois.

