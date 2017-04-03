April 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions recently sold Iris Manor, a 58-unit multi-family property at 9501 Iris St. in Detroit. The seller, Thornton Enterprise, LLC, sold the building to 9501 Iris Manor, LLC.

Ryan Cohn and David Cohen with Friedman represented the seller in this transaction.

Tags | Apartment, David Cohen, Detroit, Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions, Michigan, Multifamily, Ryan Cohn

