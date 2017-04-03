April 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

03Fifield Realty Corp. held a topping off ceremony on Tuesday and began pre-leasing The Sinclair Apartments in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood.

The 35-story, 390-unit luxury rental tower has scheduled move-ins for August 2017. Studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as 4-bedroom penthouses are available. They range between 500 and 2,600 square feet and monthly rents will be between $1,900 and $13,870.

Unit amenities include luxury finishes, quartz countertops, Grohe Concetto foaucets, glass shower doors, Mick De Giulio-inspired kitchens, maple-finish soft-close cabinets, marble porcelain backsplash, stainless teel appliances and Nest thermostats. Select units will also have private balconies and walk-in closets.

The building will have alfresco dining and a 35,000-square-foot deck–Fifield imagines its the perfect spot for a wedding. Other amenities include an outdoor pool, a spa, sun terrace, cabanas, a fire pit, outdoor grills, intimate seating areas, a dog run, fitness center, yoga studio, theater room, lounge, demo kitchen, business center, coffee bar and a secured parking garage.

At the ceremony, Randy Fifield, chairman of Fifield Realty Corp., thanked many of the women employed by her company to work on the luxury apartment building and that few construction sites could claim such a high percentage of female leadership.

The Sinclair was designed by Chicago-based Solomon Cordwell Buenz along with McHugh Construction as the general contractor.

