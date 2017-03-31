March 31, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

St. Louis-based building design company Lawrence Group has promoted Christina Clagett to associate.

Clagett joined Lawrence Group in February of 2015, and specializes in the execution of historic renovation projects. She has contributed to a variety of historic scopes for the firm, working on the assessment and documentation as well as the renovation of medium- and large-scale historic architecture.

Clagett received her master’s degree in architecture from Kansas State University, and recently became a registered architect.

