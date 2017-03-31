March 31, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Jim Kemper, vice president of Lexington, Kentucky’s NAI Isaac Commercial Properties, recently celebrated his 26th year with the brokerage.

Kemper joined NAI Isaac in March of 1991.

“Jim continues to play a significant role in the success of NAI Isaac,” said Al Isaac, the company’s president. “His knowledge and expertise help us maintain the level of service our clients have come to expect.”

Kemper specializes in the sales and leasing of retail and office properties. He has been inducted in NAI’s Gold Club several times, a club made up of members who have initiated and completed transactions of at least $1 million.

Tags | company news, Jim Kemper, Kentucky, Lexington, NAI Isaac, Office, Retail

