Valsa George, James Hodur and Edward Pohn of Coldwell Banker Commercial have been awarded Gold level of the Coldwell Banker Commercial Circle of Distinction. Phil Boyd was awarded Bronze level.

Gold level indicates that the candidate has earned a spot in the Elite Top Two within the organization for 2016. This designation is reserved for the top two percent of producers among 2,000 CBC-affiliated sales professionals.

The Broze honor is given to the top-ranking producers among all CBC-affiliated sales professionals based on their transaction revenue over the year.

