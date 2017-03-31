March 31, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Lone Elm 515 LLC recently sold a 515,132-square-foot industrial building at 16600 S. Theden St. in Olathe, Kansas. Himoinsa Power Systems, Inc. purchased the property.

John Stafford of Colliers International negotiated the transaction for the buyer. Mike Mitchelson of CBRE represented the seller in this deal.

Tags | CBRE, Colliers International, industrial, John Stafford, Kansas, Mike Mitchelson, Olathe

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com