March 31, 2017

The Barry Company recently closed the sale of a 13,000-square-foot industrial facility in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Canvas Corner bought the property at 3485 N. 127th St. from owner 127th Street, LLC.

The property formerly housed the operations of Weather-Tek Windows and Doors, which recently expanded into a larger property in Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

James M. Young of the Barry Company represented the seller in this deal. Pete Slezak of the Barry Company represented the buyer, a private investor.

