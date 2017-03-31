March 31, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Loans for more than $25M have been arranged by Associated Bank for the acquisition and construction of two Illinois warehouse and distribution centers.

The first loan of $13.6M to DPIF IL 3 University Park was for the acquisition of a 455,870-square-foot warehouse at 425 University Crossing Drive in University Park by Dermody Properties.

The second loan is $11.69M for Paulina South, a joint venture between Wanxiang America Real Estate Group and Clarius Partners, to build a 156,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center for Vega Properties at 2420 S. Wood St. in Chicago.

Vice President Edward Notz of Associated Bank managed the loan and closing.

Tags | Associated Bank, Chicago, Clarius Partners, Dermody Properties, Edward Notz, finance, Illinois, industrial, loan, University Park, Wanxiang America Real Estate Group

