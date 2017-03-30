March 30, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

A giant Whole Foods opened at 3201 N. Ashland Avenue in Chicago’s Lake View neighborhood and packs a lot more than just produce.

Novak Construction turned the vacant site into a sleek building with a LiveWall greenspace that provides greenery for pedestrians on the sidewalk, according to a statement from the company. The grocery store also features a full-service Allegro coffee bar in the lobby similar to other Whole Foods. On the second floor, there is a wine bar, juice bar, arcade and Wrigley-Field-themed nook. The parking garage incorporates “SMART Park” for 300 indoor spaces which aims to reduce traffic congestion.

Multiple phases of construction were difficult with zero lot line to work with, said Project Director Steve Bykowski. It took incredible coordination to work on the basement, ground floor and second floor simultaneously, he said.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, Lake View, Novak Construction, Retail, Whole Foods, Whole Foods Market

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com