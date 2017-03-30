March 30, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Walker & Dunlop has been named one of the best workplaces in the financial services and insurance industries by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine.

“Being recognized as a best workplace stands out as one of the highest honors that we can receive as a company,” said Howard Smith, president of Walker & Dunlop, in a statement.

Best workplaces were chosen based on surveys from more than 62,000 people working at financial firms.

